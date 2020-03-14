Voters throughout the Defiance six-county area will help decide a number of party nomination contests and less than a dozen issues Tuesday.
Below, is a summation of the candidate races and ballot measures that voters in five area counties will decide Tuesday. (See related story for information on Defiance County voters’ election options.)
Fulton
WAUSEON — One county commissioner race will be decided here by Republican voters, along with a handful of issues for those in several locations.
Incumbent Jon Rupp and Dale Morgan are the candidates in the Republican primary on March 17. The winner will appear aside in the November general election for a four-year term beginning in January 2021.
Unopposed Republican candidates Tuesday are Joe Short, county commissioner; Scott Haselman, prosecutor; Tracy Zuver, clerk of courts; Roy Miller, sheriff; Wendy Hardy, recorder; Char Lee, treasurer; Frank Onwell, engineer; Rick Yoder, coroner; and Michael Bumb, common pleas court judge.
All but Short, who is seeking the seat held by Bill Rufenacht, are incumbents. Rufenacht is not seeking re-election.
Issues on the ballot in Fulton County, include:
• Clinton Township: The township, which includes Wauseon, is requesting renewal of two five-year property tax levies for fire protection — a 0.8-mill levy and a 0.3-mill levy.
• Pettisville Local Schools: The district is asking voters to approve an additional continuing 3.5-mill property tax levy for permanent improvements, including phase II of a building project. Funds also would be used for building maintenance.
• Pike Township: The township is proposing replacement of a 0.5-mill property tax levy for fire/EMS with a 1-mill, five-year levy.
• Swanton Village: The town is seeking an additional 1.2-mill, five-year property tax levy to generate funds for parks operation and maintenance.
Henry
NAPOLEON — The highlight here is a contested Republican primary for one county commissioner seat.
Incumbent Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller is opposed for the GOP nomination by Teresa Bilow.
The winner advances to the November election, while Democrats have no candidate for commissioner.
Republican incumbent Bob Hastedt is running unopposed from within his own party on Tuesday for the second commissioner seat. Democrats do not have a candidate for the position.
Other unopposed incumbents for county office Tuesday include Republican Brandi Baden, recorder; Republican Kim Stouffer, clerk of courts; Republican Michael Bodenbender, sheriff; Republican Melinda Fritz, coroner; Democrat Gwen Howe-Gebers, prosecutor; and Democrat Tim Schumm, engineer.
Paulding
PAULDING — Like several other counties, the highlight here is a county commissioner race.
Republican incumbent Tony Zartman is challenged by Republican Clint Vance for the GOP nomination on Tuesday. The winner will face Democrat Thomas Sinn, who is unopposed Tuesday, in the November general election.
Republican incumbent Roy Klopfenstein and Democrat Franklin Robey are unopposed for their party’s nomination in the second commissioner seat up for election this year. The two will square off in November.
Other unopposed incumbents for county office Tuesday in Paulding County include Republican Joseph Burkard, prosecuting; Democrat Ann Pease, clerk of courts; Republican Jason Landers, sheriff; Democrat Carol Temple, recorder; Republican Lou Ann Wannemacher, treasurer; Republican Travis McGarvey, engineer; and Republican Joseph Kuhn, coroner.
Issues on the ballot in Paulding County, include:
• Paulding Village: Voters will be asked to decide a 0.1%, five-year levy for maintenance of the town’s two cemeteries.
• Paulding County: All of the county’s voters will decide a five-year, 0.25-mill replacement levy with a 0.45-mill increase for OSU Extension Office services.
Putnam
OTTAWA —The big race here is the Republican primary for county recorder.
The candidates are Lori Rayle and Troy Recker.
As the county’s chief deputy recorder, Rayle said she has filled the office’s top spot in lieu of Cathy Recker, the current recorder, who has been ill. Troy Recker is Cathy’s husband.
Some question surfaced last year about her possible resignation after Troy Recker had raised the possibility of his appointment to the position with the Putnam County Republican Party. But she has continued to hold the position.
Whatever voters’ preferences Tuesday, the winner will advance to the November election. There, the winner will face Dawn Maag who is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Unopposed Republicans running for other county offices Tuesday are Brian Siefker, sheriff; Matthew Cunningham, probate/juvenile court judge; Kimberly Redman, clerk of courts; Tracey Warnecke, treasurer; Jennifer Maag, coroner; Michael Lenhart, engineer; Michael Lammers, county commissioner; and Vincent Schroeder, county commissioner. All but Cunningham are incumbents.
Democrats have no candidates in all but one of those races. Democrat incumbent Michael Borer is unopposed Tuesday for his party’s nomination in the probate/juvenile court position, and will face Cunningham in November.
Democratic Party incumbent Gary Lammers is unopposed for prosecuting attorney.
Williams
BRYAN — After the outgoing incumbent Republican Steve Towns was convicted of a misdemeanor trial last year, three GOP candidates emerged to run against him.
Eventually, the county’s board of elections ruled that Towns — a Republican who wanted to seek re-election — didn’t qualify because of his conviction on a charge alleging the improper release of records. And while Towns’ appeal of that decision was pending with the Ohio Supreme Court, a second investigation uncovered potential new wrongdoing, prompting his agreement to step down on March 17 in lieu of prosecution.
In the aftermath, the campaign is focused on the three Republicans seeking the GOP nomination Tuesday for the position — Shaun Faulk, Tim Livengood and Tom Kochert.
The winner will go on to the November election, while Democrats have no candidate, so he may all but win the term which begins in January 2021. Like all county races, Independents have until Monday to file, and write-ins have until Aug. 24 to make the November ballot.
Two Republicans (Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert) are on the ballot for the two county commissioner seats up for election this year but are unopposed Tuesday for their party’s nomination. So is Democrat Heather Freese.
She and Jennifer King, who has has filed as an Independent, will oppose Hilkert in November.
Unopposed Republican candidates for county office (all incumbents) include Kim Herman, clerk of courts; Patti Rockey, recorder; Kellie Gray, treasurer; Todd Roth, engineer; Katie Zartman, prosecutor; Kevin Park, coroner; and Karen Gallagher, juvenile/probate judge.
Two issues are on the ballot in Williams County:
• Montpelier Village precinct A: Voters in this village precinct will be asked to decide a Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales option.
• North Central Local Schools: A 0.5% earned income tax levy for a continuing period of time for current expenses is proposed.
Democratic Party voters in all the above counties also will cast ballots Tuesday for U.S. president and the U.S. 5th Congressional District.
But voters in both parties will have nothing to decide Tuesday when it comes to the 81st and 82nd Ohio House districts.
The only candidate in the 81st District, which represents Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, as well as part of Fulton County, is Republican incumbent Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
The only candidate in the 82nd District, which represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County, is Craig Riedel of Defiance.
