PAULDING — Paulding County Board of Elections officials, reflecting statewide requirements, are reminding voters about stipulations for early voting.
They note that any qualified Ohio voter may request an absent voter’s ballot without stating a reason. For in-person early absentee voting at the board of elections, the resident must state their name and address, and provide a valid ID.
Officials note that there may be a maximum occupancy in the office lobby where in-person voting will be held. Because there may be longer lines at certain times of the day, such as when the office opens and around noon time, voters are asked to plan accordingly.
Curbside voting for a voter who is unable to come inside the office due to health will be provided. Those who need the curbside service are asked to call the Paulding election office at 419-399-8230 (or their respective county office) to let officials know they are parked outside the office and require assistance.
Voters may request an application for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them by calling the office or printing off an absentee ballot application on the office website or the Ohio Secretary of State website. The application will need to be received by the office for processing.
Their request must contain name, signature and date of birth, and one of the following:
• Ohio driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
• a copy of their current and valid photo ID, military ID, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows their name and current address. (Note: Voters cannot use as proof of identification a notice that the board of elections mailed to them.)
A statement identifying the election for which the voter is requesting an absentee voter’s ballot (May 3 primary election) and the political party ballot they wish to vote on will be needed as well as a statement that they are a qualified elector. They must sign the request.
Those who want a ballot mailed to them will need to include the address to which they want the ballot mailed.
Voters are encouraged to mail or bring their absentee ballot application to their board of elections office as soon as possible. Pursuant to Ohio law, an application for an absent voter’s ballot must be received by the board of elections office by noon on Saturday, April 30.
Applications for persons who are hospitalized by a medical emergency will be accepted until 3 p.m. on the day of the election.
The voter, or an immediate family member, may deliver their ballot to the board of elections office until the close of the polls which is 7:30 p.m., or may return their absent voter’s ballot by mail.
If they return their ballot by mail, it must be postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the office no later than 10 days after the election to be counted.
