• Fulton County
Fulton ballots:
The names of three individuals who had filed for open political seats in Fulton County will not appear on the Nov. 2 ballot following the county's board of elections meeting Wednesday.
Chad Rhoades will not appear as a candidate for Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education nor will A.J. Call and James Thornton Jr. for Lyons Village Council.
Each did not have enough valid signatures on their filing petitions, according to the board of elections.
That leaves three candidates for the three school board seats and two candidates for the four Lyons council seats.
