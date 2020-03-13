Precautions about the coronavirus figure to impact this month’s primary election.
At least that’s the case in Defiance County, whose four-member board of elections voted late Thursday afternoon to authorize a reduction in poll workers on Election Day (Tuesday), if necessary.
The concern is that too many of the county’s trained poll workers will decide to stay home Tuesday because of fears about the virus spreading, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
She told the board during Thursday’s meeting that two poll workers said they would not be participating. Wichman expects more to withdraw.
The majority are older citizens, who are said to be the segment of the population most vulnerable to the virus. The county had 132 poll workers going into this election season — four for each of the county’s 33 precincts.
“We’re going to have less people on Tuesday at the polls,” explained Wichman.
As a result, the board of elections has reached out to all five of the county’s schools and the county to see if they can serve as substitute poll workers. Later, she indicated that these could be trained quickly.
“They (the state) kind of encouraged the older population who’s more at risk to not be poll workers,” said Board of Elections Deputy Director Kim Smith. “... and we totally understand that.”
Election Day itself will go forward, Wichman noted, while voters have been exercising their early voting options a bit more. About 1,400 of the county’s approximately 25,000 registered voters had cast ballots early in the board of elections office as of late Thursday afternoon, according to Wichman.
In preparation for a possible increase in turnout before Tuesday, the board of elections will “have extra staff coming in this weekend,” said Wichman.
Remaining early voting hours are:
• today, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
• Monday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The board of elections has taken care to ensure that proper cleaning supplies are on hand, according to officials. These are used to wipe down touchscreen voting machines, for example, while hand sanitizer is available to voters on a voluntary basis.
Some voters also are exercising a curbside voting option at the board of elections, officials noted.
“We will go with the election as planned, there’s nothing changing,” said Wichman. “We’re not a ‘mass gathering.’ I don’t think we’ve ever had 100 people at a polling location at one time.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that “mass gatherings” of more than 100 people are prohibited for now.
