County election boards are getting ready for a rush of applications for absentee ballots for the postponed March 17 primary.
They also expect to have additional costs for mailing out more absentee ballots than normal, necessitated by the elimination of in-person voting for the primary during the current coronavirus remediation period. The primary is scheduled to be concluded on April 28 with the counting of votes.
All votes between then and now must be made via absentee ballot.
As such, voters must submit a ballot application to their respective county elections board which will then mail them a ballot after verifying their name and address. The ballot can be returned by mail or dropped off in a dropbox at the voter’s election board office.
(All votes cast prior to postponement of the primary will be counted.)
A directive issued Friday to elections boards by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office provided final details about the election.
Among the key points:
• persons who drop off their ballot at election board offices must do so by 7:30 p.m. April 28. Election boards cannot count ballots for the primary until after 7:30 p.m. April 28. Results will be released thereafter.
• boards must email the secretary of state’s office a list of absentee ballot applications by 10 a.m. each day.
• absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by April 27, and received by May 8, to be counted.
• election boards are required to install a “secure receptacle” outside their offices for returned ballots.
• boards can use their existing stock of ballots before buying new ones.
• in-person voting at an election board office will be allowed only for an elector who has “a qualifying disability” and is “unable to receive mail at the place where the elector resides or at another location.” That opportunity for qualifying electors will exist only on April 28 from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
• candidates must file their financial statements for the primary with their respective election board office by 4 p.m. June 5.
• election boards cannot process voter registration forms submitted after Feb. 18, the deadline for the original March 17 primary. The General Assembly did not extend the deadline for registration.
One concern for board of elections offices is the cost of sending so many ballots in the mail.
According to Defiance County Board of Elections Deputy Director Kim Smith, her office normally sends out about 500 absentee ballots. This year, thousands will be sent.
“We’re working with a vendor to assist us to get them sent out and processed,” she said.
Legislation approved by the Ohio General Assembly last week sets aside funds for the election. But, according to Smith, this will only cover the secretary of state’s cost to send out postcards informing voters of the steps they must take to receive a ballot.
So there is uncertainty about how this cost will be covered, but the directive issued by LaRose’s offices makes reference to the aid package approved by federal lawmakers last week in Washington, D.C.
It notes that in “in the coming days and weeks, the secretary of state’s office will work with boards of elections to ensure that appropriate protocols are in place for reporting covered expenses. The secretary of state’s office will provide additional information regarding the reimbursement for postage and other expenses related to concluding the March 17, 2020, primary election.”
As of Tuesday, things have been busy in the Defiance County Board of Elections office, Smith indicated.
“We’ve gotten a lot of early applications,” she said. “We’re going through a big stack right now. The secretary of state should be mailing everyone a postcard. After that we’ll probably be getting a lot of applications in.”
