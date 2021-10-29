FLORIDA — An elderly man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident near here on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 2:22 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Flatrock Township for a vehicle that had struck a utility pole.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies observed a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by Craig Hannenkratt, 73, 1180 Anthony Wayne Blvd., Defiance, at rest in a field.
Reportedly, Hannenkratt had crossed the center line, over-corrected and drove off the roadway into a field before striking the pole and coming to rest.
The driver had suspected serious injury and was transported by Napoleon Rescue to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Centers in Toledo for treatment.
No other details are available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.