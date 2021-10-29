FLORIDA — An elderly man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident near here on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:22 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Flatrock Township for a vehicle that had struck a utility pole.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies observed a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by Craig Hannenkratt, 73, 1180 Anthony Wayne Blvd., Defiance, at rest in a field.

Reportedly, Hannenkratt had crossed the center line, over-corrected and drove off the roadway into a field before striking the pole and coming to rest.

The driver had suspected serious injury and was transported by Napoleon Rescue to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Centers in Toledo for treatment.

No other details are available at this time.

