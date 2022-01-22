The Ohio Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Commission will be presenting the “2022 Protecting Older Ohioans Forum, Responding to Financial Exploitation, Scams, and Fraud in Facility Settings” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 via the WebEx online platform.

This forum is for older adults and their family and friends to learn what to do when financial wrongdoing is suspected or has occurred while living in a facility such as a nursing home or assisted living.

Presenters will discuss the warning signs of financial exploitation, expanding public awareness about the extent of the problem and how to report financial exploitation to local and state authorities.

This virtual event will be held free of charge through a partnership with the Ohio Association of Senior Centers, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and the Ohio Department of Aging.

For more information about this event visit www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Individuals-and-Families/Seniors/Elder-Abuse-Commission/Protecting-Older-Ohioans-Forum, or call 614-728-8461.

