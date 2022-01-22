The Ohio Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Commission will be presenting the “2022 Protecting Older Ohioans Forum, Responding to Financial Exploitation, Scams, and Fraud in Facility Settings” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 via the WebEx online platform.
This forum is for older adults and their family and friends to learn what to do when financial wrongdoing is suspected or has occurred while living in a facility such as a nursing home or assisted living.
Presenters will discuss the warning signs of financial exploitation, expanding public awareness about the extent of the problem and how to report financial exploitation to local and state authorities.
This virtual event will be held free of charge through a partnership with the Ohio Association of Senior Centers, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and the Ohio Department of Aging.
For more information about this event visit www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Individuals-and-Families/Seniors/Elder-Abuse-Commission/Protecting-Older-Ohioans-Forum, or call 614-728-8461.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.