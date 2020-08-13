PIONEER — The community is invited to give blood in memory of Jerry Heminger at a special American Red Cross blood drive on Aug. 21 from 12:30-6 p.m. at the Pioneer Area Chamber of Commerce in Pioneer. Those who come to give blood at this blood drive will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email after their donation.
Heminger was a prominent local businessman in his community and a member of the chamber of commerce. He received hundreds of blood transfusions following a diagnosis of myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of cancers related to leukemia that primarily affects the cells inside the bone marrow. While these transfusions helped prolong his life another five years after diagnosis, he passed away in 2011.
This will be the eighth blood drive Jerry’s family has hosted in his name. The first seven drives resulted in a total of 230 blood donations to help patients. This year, the family hopes to add 25 more donations made in his name.
“My dad was the most generous person I have ever had the honor to know,” said Karen Ackerman, Jerry’s daughter. “He was always there to help others. I would love to see our community as a whole come out to support this very important cause.”
“There are so many reasons why someone may need blood that we don’t even realize,” said Stephanie Burris, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross. “We take for granted that blood will be there at the hospital when we need it, but it can only come from generous volunteer donors. Giving blood in Jerry’s name is a wonderful way to remember him and potentially help others.”
This blood drive comes as the Red Cross has seen many blood drives cancel due to the pandemic. Blood donors are needed now to help ensure a stable blood supply for patients.
Every two seconds in the United States, blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 80 hospitals in Indiana.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.
