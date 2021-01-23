STRYKER — The annual Williams County spelling bee will include students from eight area schools. The competition is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stryker Local Schools.

Competitors include: sixth-graders Henry Burton and Nadia Moore, Bryan City Schools; sixth-graders Alyvia Yoder and Jalen Fort of Edgerton Local Schools; seventh-grader Shianne Trausch and eighth-grader Matayah Lash of Edon/Northwest Local Schools; fifth-grader Brooklyn Gault and seventh-grader Brodyn Schlegel of Hilltop School; seventh-graders Colton Nofzinger and Preston Dean of Montpelier Exempted Village Schools; sixth-grader Avrie Herman and fifth-grader Aaliyah Spangler of St. Mary School; sixth-graders Kelsie Thiel and Kaitlyn Slattery of St. Patrick School; and eighth-graders Daniella Cheeseman and Gavin Paxton of Stryker Local Schools.

Students from North Central Schools will not be participating.

