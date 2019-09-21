The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio chapter will hold an educational program on understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia for families impacted by the disease.
The hour-long event will be at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
The Alzheimer’s Association has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis, as well as those who wish to be informed.
The free one-hour understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia program:
● explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
● examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.
● details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.
● identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.
● looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.
● offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
“This program offers an overview of the disease, how it progresses, and how to access resources” said Pam Myers, program director of the chapter. “It is our most attended and popular program.”
Register online at alz.org/nwohio or call 1-800-272-3900.
