TOLEDO — Since some classrooms have gone virtual and others socially distant, Imagination Station has gotten creative and designed new educational programming to meet the evolving needs of teachers, parents and students. From field trips to explosive demonstrations, Toledo’s science center is offering a variety of in-person and virtual programs to explore. With expert guidance from an extreme scientist, students can dive into the world of weather, create their own greeting card tinkering with circuits, learn about genetics and get creative with computer coding — the options are endless.
Virtual Field Trips
Instead of spending the day at Imagination Station, this program allows it to bring the science center to students. This program kicks off with a video detailing the science behind some of its favorite exhibits. Then, a class will connect with an extreme scientist for engaging demonstrations and rich science content, a Q&A session and an extension activity to reinforce topics covered during the program.
Virtual Workshops
From exploring the science of sound by making a musical instrument to dissecting owl pellets to better understand the food web, virtual workshops bring science to life. Virtual sessions are specifically designed to address content standards at each grade level and include a kit of materials for the classroom to explore with the students during the virtual program.
Homeschool
This all new series offers support for kids and parents during an unconventional school year. We offer workshops for kids ages 5–9 and 10–13 and tackle topics like weather, energy, computer coding, chemistry and more. From October to May, students will have new subjects to explore and a hands-on approach to learning to keep them engaged and on track in their learning.
Virtual Extreme Science Demonstrations
Get ready for some exciting and explosive science, online. Watch as water defies gravity and experience the power of a liquid that is -320 degrees. Each demonstration explores fundamental science concepts with an extreme twist.
For educators who are looking for an in-person option, Imagination Station offers Extreme Science Outdoors; a program that delivers exciting, socially distant science like ball-plosions and giant clouds. The content is appropriate for a wide range of ages and grade levels.
Girl Scouts
Daisies, Ambassadors and everyone in-between has the opportunity to channel their inner inventor, unlock chemical reactions and explore engineering during 30-45 minute online sessions with Imagination Station’s extreme scientists. This uniquely designed virtual program was created in conjunction with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio to get girls excited about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education. Check out https://www.gswo.org/ and click the Activities tab for registration information and pricing.
Registration information and additional details about all other topics can be found at www.imaginationstationtoledo.org.
(Imagination Station provides a critical layer of science enrichment by serving as an educational partner for teachers, schools and parents. It’s with a thoughtful blend of exhibits, experiences, education and excitement that Imagination Station inspires visitors to pursue STEM careers in northwest Ohio.)
