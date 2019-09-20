EDON — An Edon man was killed Tuesday while working on his lawn tractor at home.
Edwin Wehrle, 01045 County Road I, was found dead at the scene.
Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns relayed that at 8:04 p.m. law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to 01045 County Road I, at the residence of Wehrle.
Towns reported that Wehrle was found in the garage by his wife, who called emergency personnel. Wehrle was reportedly working on a lawn tractor that was jacked up. He was found pinned under the tractor.
Responding were the sheriff’s office, Florence Township Fire Department and Williams County EMS.
