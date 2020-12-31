EDGERTON — A Williams County house sustained light damage early Tuesday morning in the village of Edgerton.

According to Edgerton Fire Chief Scott Blue, the department was called to 1292 Weber Road for a report of a fire on a porch. Providing mutual aid was the Butler Fire Department from Indiana.

Blue noted that the fire started behind a wood pile on the porch, spreading to the wall and the floor. The ceiling and a nearby window were damaged as well. The home is owned by Sean Wilson.

“The homeowner had most of it out before we got there,” said Blue. “The dog woke them up, thankfully.”

The family reportedly had smoke alarms in the home, but the dog alerted the family before alarms went off.

Damage was estimated at approximately $5,000.

