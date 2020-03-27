COLUMBUS — A comprehensive bill approved here Wednesday by the Ohio General Assembly included much more than just a new date for this year’s primary election.
House Bill 197 (HB 197) scheduled the election for April 28, rather than the June 2 date tentatively set by Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration and stipulated that all voting will be via absentee (see story in Thursday’s Crescent-News).
But HB 197 also extended the current format for the EdChoice, which concerns the state’s school voucher program. State lawmakers debated possible reforms to the legislation in Columbus earlier this year, but action was postponed in February until April 1.
However, with concerns about coronavirus taking more of the state’s time and closing schools, the matter has been delayed again. HB 197 pushes back the timeline for General Assembly action on the program.
As such, it freezes the current guidelines, including a key provision which has generated much of the debate — “report cards” used for evaluating which students qualify for vouchers. These are issued annually to each public school district based on student performance.
The most recent cards would have increased the number of “under-performing” public school buildings from 517 to 1,227.
As such, the number of qualifying students would have risen considerably, along with the program’s cost. But some legislators believe the rating system is unfair because it involves schools which they believe are not “under-performing.”
The 517 buildings were based on student performance in the 2018-19 school year, with report cards issued the following fall. The General Assembly eliminated report card scoring for the 2019-20 school year.
Students who are eligible to receive vouchers under the status quo can apply for the next school year beginning Wednesday.
”We bought ourselves a year on EdChoice,” said Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance about the legislation. “... It’s put school buildings on this non-performance list that don’t belong there, so we’re going to fix that report card. It’s going to be part of that solution, so now we’ve got a year to come up with a solution.”
He said this may be taken up by the General Assembly in the summer or fall.
”It would have affected some schools in my area which I felt were good schools, and they’ve proven that they’re good schools,” said Ohio 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon. “What this does is give us some time to work things out with (Ohio) Senate and the governor’s office on how we want to proceed with EdChoice.”
Not all were happy with the General Assembly’s action, but one organization in the forefront of the debate was understanding.
Defiance native Kevin Bacon — president and CEO of School Choice Ohio (SCO) — issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of his organization, saying “of course we are disappointed that EdChoice eligibility will be at current levels for the upcoming year, but we know these are extraordinary times. It’s clear the current state of emergency had an impact on the outcome of this issue. EdChoice went from being a primary focus of the legislature to one of many issues requiring timely action.”
A complete compilation of House Bill 197, including the above measures concerning the EdChoice program can be found in the story at left.
