On Jan. 23, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) will recognize National Ed Roberts Day, which honors the man who is famously known as the father of the independent living movement.
At the young age of 14, Roberts contracted poliomyelitis, a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord and cause paralysis. He was left with significant respiratory, muscle and limb weakness and atrophy.
Responsible for opening the nation’s first center for independent living, Roberts started with a staff of just two. “We know that even the most severely disabled folks can live in the community, and it’s up to us – those of us who are lucky enough to be out and who feel the power of the process. Because every time we reach out to help someone else we empower them for ourselves,” Roberts said.
He was a true advocate for people with disabilities. Roberts sued the state of California to be admitted to college and successfully convinced the university to accept more students with disabilities.
When more disabled students started to arrive on campus, they joined with him to establish the Rolling Quads as well as the first disability-led student organization in the United States. They provided disability services, such as transportation and wheelchair repair, and advocated for greater physical access to their campus, including taking sledgehammers to curbs in order to create curb cuts.
Roberts was heavily involved in the 504 sit-ins. He helped create the World Institute on Disability. His wheelchair is on display at the Smithsonian.
The disability community as a whole takes this day to remember a man who was a founder for disability rights, access, and equality. Because of the work he did, inclusion is prioritized, access is a requirement, and people with disabilities are developing stronger and louder voices every day.
“Ed Roberts’ legacy lives on right here in Defiance County. As the DCBDD, Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Defiance County Residential Housing, and countless other organizations, continue to give selflessly and continue to push initiatives that help the individuals of Defiance County create a more inclusive community to be a part of,” stated Deb Guilford, Interim Superintendent of the DCBDD.
