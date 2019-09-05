By many metrics, the United States economy is doing well.
One of those measureables is how county landfills are performing. And in the case of Defiance County’s public landfill on Canal Road, business is good.
The landfill took in a monthly record 65,500 cubic yards of waste in August, according to the facility’s manager, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter. This figure slightly eclipsed the previous record set in July (65,000 cubic yards).
The record had been 59,500 cubic yards in August 2007.
“If I had to explain it, I would base it on two things,” he said. “I think the economy is doing well, and when people are buying more things, they are throwing more things away both on a personal level and on a company level.”
Another factor, Schlatter explained, is the county-owned landfill’s rates, which have been stable for years.
“(County) commissioners’ goal is to keep the prices where they are, so long as we can be profitable to cover (landfill) costs,” he said. “If our competitors raise their prices and we don’t, that gives us a competitive advantage.”
The cubic-yard totals translated into sales of $560,000 in July — a monthly record — and $552,000 in August.
The monthly sales figures have been trending upward in the last couple years at a time of growth generally for the national economy.
Last year’s monthly sales high, for example, was $487,000, considerably more than the top monthly figures for 2017 ($433,000) and 2016 ($399,000).
The revenue is used to cover the landfill’s not-inconsiderable expenses and EPA requirements to store cash for the future.
For example, the landfill’s general fund totals about $15 million, but against that are expenses to rebuild a bulldozer ($400,000), purchase a new compactor ($800,000) and construct a new cell next year to accept additional waste. Each of those cells — outfitted with the latest technology, as required by EPA — costs about $2 million to ready every few years, according to Schlatter.
Remaining funds are needed to cover future environmental liabilities.
The county maintains separate closure and post-closure funds that are required by EPA to monitor and maintain the landfill when it closes — at some point well into the future. These funds total some $6 million today, but unknown closure and post-closure environmental liabilities could cost as much as $10 million, according to Schlatter.
