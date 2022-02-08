PAULDING — With progress on the Gasser Road project, the Paulding Village is looking at some other options for new economic development in solar and wind power as well as tax increment financing (TIF).
With recent projects in northwest Ohio, TIF has been put forward as a way to subsidize redevelopment, infrastructure and other projects that would benefit local communities (see related story this page). Wauseon City council has talked about them in response to an area of development, and now Paulding Village is considering the financing as a solution for some redevelopment areas.
By using TIF, communities such as Paulding and Wauseon help foster economic development by diverting future property tax revenue increases. Keeping taxes delayed allows for the project to get up and running as quickly as possible without having to spend those monies on anything outside of building and development.
One drawback of TIF programs is a delay of funds for other projects because of lack of tax revenues available. That being said, cities like Detroit and Chicago, areas of large development and redevelopment, benefit from such financing. Smaller communities, too, can benefit from the offset of taxing for a project that can create jobs.
Barb Rife, council member said at the Monday meeting, “There is a lot to learn about TIF, I still don’t fully understand how it works.”
Acknowledging the complexity of this type of financing, Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman said, “We still have to work on the parameters.”
Rife said that the committee was looking at an area of about 53 lots that could be developed. She also asked about whether the area designated for redevelopment had to be a “blighted” area.
Hyman responded, “An economically blighted area is one designation, yes, but there are several stipulations and I am researching it so that we have a clear explanation and we know how to make a decision.”
Also at the meeting on evening at the village council’s meeting, Village Administrator Jason Vance asked for a utility committee meeting in order to discuss solar energy.
“It’s a preliminary discussion about solar energy. No decisions will be made we just want to talk about the possibilities,” said Vance at the meeting.
The council set the meeting for 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Tonight, at the OSU Extension Office in Paulding, the Ohio Power Siting Board is holding a meeting to discuss wind power in the area. That meeting is slated for 6 p.m.
