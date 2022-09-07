Economic development matters were a highlight of Defiance City Council's regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Not only did Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer provide an update, but council also approved legislation related to a company's plans to build here.
Earlier, council received an update on bicentennial activities planned in 2023, when Defiance will observe its 200th birthday (see related story) and discussed a problem with feral cats (see related story).
Willitzer highlighted a number of developments, including efforts to repurpose the former 1918 school building on Arabella Street. The building was acquired by the city to find another use and save it from the wrecking ball.
She indicated that a developer toured the building Tuesday with local officials. Mayor Mike McCann said the developer "raved about the building ... especially about the curb appeal" while Willitzer said "we'll see where it goes."
Too, she told council that a potential end-user for Keller Logistics' planned speculation building on Elliott Road — just north of the DECKED plant — may be found, and "they want to break ground as soon as possible." However, the company — which was not named Tuesday — would like an expedited enterprise zone agreement.
This would only allow a property tax abatement up to 60%, but would not require the approval of affected school districts, according to Willitzer.
"That does not mean that I'm not going to talk to the school (Northeastern Local)," added Willitzer, while Keller has stated an intention to make a "nice contribution" to the school and Four County Career Center.
Too, Willitzer said a company has "put in an offer on an existing building," but she did not name the location or the firm. She also mentioned discussions with Goodwill Industries about its hope to ramp up services in Defiance County.
Additionally, Willitzer's office is working on a postcard mailing to youth that will "talk about all of our opportunities that we have here for our youth."
Following Willitzer's presentation, council approved an emergency ordinance ratifying a tax incentive agreement for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI), a company which broke ground last week in Enterprise Industrial Park for a fertilizer plant.
The ordinance notes that TKI will be granted a tax abatement on its "real property improvements" of 90% for 15 years. It also makes mention of TKI's plan to invest $30 million and employ 17 persons with an annual payroll of $1.1 million.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Penchura, LLC, and Landscape Structures, Inc., for the installation of playground equipment at Kingsbury Park. The cost is $64,900. Council continued to discuss concerns raised by At-large Councilman Steve Waxler about the playground's location on Kingsbury's highest ground. He is concerned that kids might have to cross a park road, though McCann agreed with a suggestion for the installation of additional speed bumps to slow traffic.
• council passed an emergency ordinance allowing application for a $325,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant to assist with waterline installations and pavement repairs on Bassard, Darbyshire, Glenwood and Mayo drives as well as Huron and Wyandotte avenues.
• resident Flonnie Posey, 1504 Dublin Court, raised an issue with safety in his neighborhood. He said vehicles are driving through the neighborhood too fast. McCann said city police have been asked to increase patrol there.
• Law Director Sean O'Donnell addressed two issues raised at previous meetings — chickens and fireworks. He said residents can maintain a flock of four chickens or less inside the city limits, but they must be fenced in and no roosters can be kept. And council has the authority to restrict or ban fireworks discharges under the new House Bill 172 passed by the Ohio General Assembly, he noted.
• City Administrator Ryan Mack announced that the city engineer will have a pre-construction meeting with the contractor on the South Clinton Street sidewalk replacement project. This should allow work to begin in the next couple weeks, he indicated.
• McCann reminded that the West High Street waterline installation and resurfacing project has begun. He urged motorists to find a route around the work.
• Waxler asked the administration to look into the condition of a collapsed garage roof at Deatrick Street and Jackson Avenue due to safety concerns.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste inquired about the procedure for the public to inform city officials about sign obstructions on Defiance streets. McCann said these concerns can be directed to city offices (419-784-5441) while Mack said crews were out addressing the matter Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.