Think of an essential local government function, and you might reflexively think of police or fire protection, or water and sewer service.
Economic development might not come to mind immediately, but it’s probably one thing that is constantly on the minds of public officials who want to bring good jobs to their communities or retain existing ones. This field isn’t really an essential government service, but rather a partnership with the private sector.
As such, each area county has its own countywide office or organization dedicated to this effort to improve the local economy.
In fact, that is why they are often called “community improvement corporations (CIC).” They might also be called — in the case of Fulton and Williams counties, for example — “economic development corporations.” Small differences exist between these two entities, but their essential function in promoting economic development, particularly in the manufacturing field, is the same.
Whatever the format, the basics are the same. These organizations rely on contributions from businesses and local governments to hire a full-time director to coordinate efforts to attract new companies, help existing ones expand and negotiate financial incentives to entice firms.
And they also may staff an employee or two to keep up with workforce trends and interact with employers and schools to help provide the necessary hires to maintain a strong labor pool.
Too, they may collaborate with other economic development-minded organizations within their counties. For example, Paulding County has three different such groups who work with the county’s economic development office.
Each economic development organization is operated by a board of trustees which meets regularly in at least partially open sessions. But economic development proceedings can be a bit hard to decipher for the public.
Because of the private component and sensitive nature of economic development work, some topics at public board meetings are discussed behind closed doors. And specific “projects” to attract companies or expand them — sometimes known by code names — might not be discussed publicly until they come to a resolution.
The following is a general look at the economic development set-up in area counties:
Defiance
This county has one economic development organization — the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation — which has a budget this year of $360,700 divided almost evenly between expected receipts from business and industry ($180,700) and public funds ($180,000) provided by the municipalities of Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood, as well as Defiance County commissioners.
The CIC director is Erika Willitzer and she has a staff of two, including a workforce development manager (Carla Hinkle) and corporate secretary (Kortney Williams).
Hired late last year, Willitzer told The Crescent-News that she and her staff are “creating a countywide metric dashboard to track the different economic/community development activities. Our goal is to make sure we are on point with our initiatives and to identify any gaps.”
She mentions a few other pursuits this year such as developing industrial site plans, “working with all the schools to develop virtual career platforms” and “meeting with housing developers and builders working to get new subdivisions going throughout the county.”
The Defiance County CIC board meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Fulton
WAUSEON — This county’s economic development organization is known as the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, and is under the leadership of Director Matt Gilroy.
The agency also has an assistant director (Kelly Carey), along with as-needed help on certain projects. It also partners with CoAct Associates Inc. for marketing support services.
The organization’s funding split is a little more weighted toward the private sector, with two-thirds coming from there and the remainder through an agreement with Fulton County, according to Gilroy.
His office has a budget of $300,000 for 2021.
Gilroy and his staff is continuing to work on several large ongoing projects in Fulton County, including expansions at ConAgra in Archbold, Nova Tube and Steel in Delta and North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta (the biggest investment in county history at $700 million), among others.
“... we are continuing to work on several projects related to the steel industry and several energy projects as well,” he explained. “We are also focused on working to encourage people that have left the labor market to consider going back to work ... and encourage young people to consider careers in skilled trades, construction and manufacturing. Lastly, we are hopeful to gain opportunities in residential development in 2021 in communities that have tight housing inventory.”
The organization’s 13-member executive board meets monthly, while membership sessions are held bi-monthly with “typically” 60-70 participants, Gilroy noted.
Henry
NAPOLEON — This county’s economic development organization is known as the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, and led by Director April Welch.
The office also employs Jennifer Arps as economic development coordinator, and has a budget just under $197,000, according to Welch, with approximately a 50/50 split in private-public funding.
“We have several exciting projects we are working on that we should see develop this year,” Welch told The Crescent-News. “We are also working on some place-making strategies to encourage population growth.”
Henry County’s CIC board meets on the third Tuesday of every other month, while committees meet during the off months.
Paulding
PAULDING — Paulding County Economic Development Inc. is the name of the countywide organization here that oversees economic development efforts.
But several organizations specific to different communities also work together with the county to promote economic development.
They are the Paulding Community Improvement Corporation, the Oakwood Development Corporation and Antwerp/Payne Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation.
Paulding County Economic Development Inc. is under the directorship of Tim Copsey, and the office has an office manager (Jaelah Manz). It also has hired part-time help on an as-needed basis to assist with the county’s revolving loan fund.
Copsey’s office has a budget of about $100,000 to promote economic development activities, split between private and public contributions.
Its board meets every other month, while committees meet during the in-between months.
Putnam
OTTAWA — The Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation is responsible for promoting economic development in this county.
The director is Amy Sealts.
Williams
BRYAN — This county’s economic development agency is known as the Williams County Economic Development Corporation, and is set up like Fulton County’s.
It is under the directorship of Megan Hausch, who has an economic development assistant (Keira Grandey).
