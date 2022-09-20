PAULDING — Economic opportunities for this village raised concern for a strategic plan and possibly hiring a director of recreation.
Council Member Dave Burtch said that he had received a letter from Tim Copsey, Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) director, concerning some opportunities for economic development in Paulding Village.
“This was addressed to the council and the mayor ...” said Burtch. “... According to this letter, Copsey is asking that we consider making a strategic plan for the village. The TIF agreement between Cody Clark and the village needs the strategic plan and if the village does not have one, Copsey says they could use the PCED countywide strategic plan which is not the same, but may be able to be used for this agreement.”
Burtch went on to say that the PCED is not at a place to make any decisions about the agreement, but that the village could make decisions about the timeline and the amount of the tax.
Another area of growth that Copsey had mentioned, according to Burtch, is in the possibility of hiring a village recreation director.
“With the baseball diamonds that we have and the two varsity baseball fields — something that many villages our size don’t even have — we really need to think about how to promote these areas,” said Burtch. “Our parks are wonderful, and Copsey says that we shouldn’t look at this from the standpoint of how much it costs to hire for this position.”
He went on to explain that salary could be determined on a seasonal basis with incentive pay based on how well promotion of the area goes.
“We need our facilities used more,” said Burtch. “Our vision board met today out at the Reservoir Park and it really is a beautiful park. There is a lot of room and it doesn’t get much use. If a director were aggressive about promoting the park, the position could pay for itself. The reservoir park could have ball fields to be used for tournaments, church leagues ... those fees for upgrades would probably be covered by concessions and fees from groups that play.”
According to Burtch, some of the vision board members were surprised with the park.
“They said, ‘We didn’t even know this was out here,’” he added. “What do we charge for use out there, $25?”
Village Administrator Jason Vance said, “$40 is what we charge.”
“It’s a recreation park that we need to make better use of,” said Burtch.
Finally Burtch mentioned that the village had won a competition program from Bowling Green State University for place making.
“Place making is the idea that our village is a destination that we want to promote,” he said. “Whether it’s a park or a destination restaurant or something else, BG will supply us with a professor, a couple of grad students and a couple of undergrads to help with implementing a place making project. This will be funded by grant money that they will get for us and we just need a steering committee which we already have made up of all parts of our village. This is a golden opportunity for us to do something with possibly our downtown area.”
In other news, council:
• passed one resolution by suspending the rules allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to provide municipal bridge inspections. Vance explained that it’s basically the two bridges on Cherry and Walnut streets while the resolution costs the village no money.
• heard from Cheryl Halter, village finance director, that the municipal billing for utilities did not work this month. She is going to reset the data and get back with the company and hopes the changeover will go better this coming month.
• heard the report of the cemetery board that the repairs for the mausoleum need to be finished by the Oct. 15 cemetery walk that many people take advantage of.
