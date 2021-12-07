PAULDING — Economic development and finances filled the discussion Monday evening at the Paulding Village Council.
Village Finance Director Cheryl Halter submitted the 2022 budget for the council to look over. No action was taken concerning it. Halter said, “The next couple of weeks I will be reviewing the budget for any mistakes.” Too, Halter added, “The budget covers what is needed.”
In talking about the difficulty of paying the bills at the end of the year, Halter said, “Things are getting hectic and we’ve got to pay the bills. So we will have to appropriate some funds within the next few weeks to pay salaries and end of year bills.”
After its submission, Tim Burtsch asked, “Does finance need to meet in order to go over the budget?” Mayor Greg White summed up the ensuing discussion, “No meeting is needed, we really need to look over this and give recommendations or changes and vote on it. But if we want a meeting to look over it, what about Monday?” Discussion about the meeting came to an end when the council decided Monday at 4:30 p.m. for finance committee to meet and look over the proposed budget.
Council thanked Halter for her work on the budget and acknowledged the challenges for making a budget.
Three committees had met since the last meeting: committee of the whole, finance and safety. Finance committee had met on Dec. 1 and discussed economic development issues, including raising the village’s share to belong to the economic development from $2,500 to $3,500.
On Nov. 16, the safety committee’s meeting focused on the police department and its need to replace some outdated materials. Top priority among the new items needed are a police cruiser, two body cams, a couple of new computers and two shotguns.
Projected costs for the items was given: for two computers, $1,000 total; two body cams, $4,500 total; and for two guns, $1,000 total. The police cruiser was a topic of discussion — not because of disagreement about the need, but about clarification on the matter.
Barb Rife, council member, reported on the safety committee meeting and said that the police cruiser was about $35,000 with a trade-in. “The other three vehicles are in good shape according the the chief,” said Rife. “We talked about how to best use the funds available and the trade-in seems the best option.”
Police Chief Randy Crawford said, “I would like to add something. For $3,000 more we can get a hybrid that will be the difference of 15mpg to 40 mpg. I think it would be to our advantage to consider paying the extra money and getting better gas mileage.”
Council agreed by passing the recommendations by the safety committee.
Finally, the committee of the whole met to talk about the Gasser Road project and its progress. Village Administrator Jason Vance reported, “The project is ready to advertise for available development and we would like to do that on Dec. 29 and Jan. 5. Then we could start bidding at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13.”
The committee also talked about the recent meetings with development for the brown sites previously discussed in council meetings. According to the report council had, about 130 acres should come available soon for development.
The council seemed primed for both the good news of the brown sites and the opening of the Gasser Road to bidding with the report of expansion of Whirlpool in Ottawa. “This is an opportunity for Paulding,” said Mayor White. “Ottawa is just 35 minutes down the road and they are looking for housing.”
About 100 new homes are needed to house for the expansion in Ottawa, according to the report from Paulding Council. Connected to the availability of homes, however, came the discussion and continuing challenge of sewage for the village.
“The village has basically three options for our sewage problems,” said council member Randy Daeger. “Our lagoons are near capacity, so we could risk the EPA saying lagoons are not longer allowed, and make third one at a cost of $7-8 million. There are about 40 acres north of the existing lagoons.”
Daeger added, “The second option is to build a sewage treatment plant that would serve the whole county, at a cost of $15-18 million.”
The third option involved use of the Stokely ponds.
No decision was made on the sewage problem, but there was agreement that it is a continued cause of concern.
In other news, the council:
• heard a report from Vance reminding the residents of the village to bag their leaves. “Some people have been pushing their leaves to the road and not bagging them. They will not be picked up unless they are bagged,” reminded Vance.
• approved moving Devin Sanchez from probationary status to full status on the police force.
• heard report of two applications for volunteer fire fighter: Colby Boundy and Jonathan Reinhard. Mayor White commented, “It’s good to see young men want to give back to their community.”
• approved Ordinance 1623-21 which enters the village into a class action lawsuit with other Ohio communities throughout the state in accepting a settlement from Jansen-Johnson&Johnson for its involvement in the opioid crisis. A small amount of money will be awarded to each municipality.
• entered into executive session for personnel matters.
