PAULDING — Economic development discussions were the subject of a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
Members of Paulding County’s economic development office (George Carter and Jim States) were on hand to talk about workforce development and other matters.
Carter noted that employment opportunities are available in Paulding County for young adults.
Too, he said officials would like to establish a facility to teach technical skills to residents. Commissioner Mike Weible commented that it would be “great to be able to offer training like that close to home,” according to the meeting minutes.
According to States, Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Director Tim Copsey is working on this with area colleges.
Additionally, States complimented Kristen Schilt, office manager for the PCED office, calling her a “wonderful asset.”
Commissioners expressed their willingness to collaborate with economic development officials.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that in 2021 the jail housed 535 inmates (393 males and 142 females) who served 9,712 days (18.1 days per inmate). Some 26,711 meals were served in the jail last year.
• hosted the county’s land bank board meeting.
• discussed possible revisions to Auglaize River Sewer District regulations with Kenn Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group.
• passed a resolution authorizing Heather Barnhouse, commissioner clerk, to sign documents concerning EMA funds.
• approved a resolution revising a memorandum of understanding with the Village of Grover Hill concerning finances for the town’s planned newer sewer system.
• hosted the county’s board of tax revision meeting.
• met with Tim Yenser, county maintenance supervisor, and Marsha Yeutter, Paulding Senior Center director to discuss vehicle purchase options.
• passed two resolutions allowing amendment of the county’s 2022 budget with $113,553.56 for the John Wollum Ditch project and increasing this year’s appropriations with $113,929.25 for “enhanced operations/salaries” to reflect a county health department COVID grant. Two other resolutions that were approved amend 2022 appropriations with $18,550 for senior center/vehicle expenses and $2,000 for a new probate court/indigent defense.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher for the county investment report. Investments of public funds totaled $22,940,762.64 as of Nov. 30 while $154,663.73 was earned in interest last year. She also noted that county property tax bills were mailed out on Dec. 15, with the first half due on Wednesday. The total billed was $21,740,965.36, down 0.45% from the previous tax season.
• passed a resolution appointing Marcia Herman to the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a four-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2025.
• received an update from Yenser. He noted ongoing efforts to remodel the McDonald Pike Office building that will open as county offices. Painting was scheduled to be underway this week.
