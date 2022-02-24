PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on a number of economic development efforts during a recent meeting.
The county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, and his office manager, Kristen Schilt, recently met with commissioners for this purpose.
Referencing a new remediation program through the county’s land bank, officials told commissioners that seven commercial buildings have been identified along with three residential properties. State funds are being provided to all 88 Ohio counties to clean up run-down properties such as these.
According to Copsey, a meeting has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday with officials from Antwerp, Payne and Paulding to discuss the possibility of creating a water district.
He told The Crescent-News during an interview Wednesday that Antwerp and Payne — which both rely on well water — are experiencing issues with their systems while Paulding maintains a reservoir that he said could serve both communities. A district might open possibilities for more grant funding, he added.
Meanwhile, Schilt reviewed an effort made at Vantage Career Center in which 12 Paulding County businesses sent representatives to interact with students. According to commissioners’ meeting minutes, she noted that “it was a great day for businesses and for the Vantage students.”
Additionally, Schilt informed commissioners she is organizing a “young professionals” meeting along with career booklets for students and information about colleges. And she said the economic development office will hold a “career day showcase” for students in April.
Schult also informed commissioners that economic development office memberships total 120, with 103 renewing and 17 new ones joining in 2022.
In another matter, commissioners passed a resolution approving revised regulations for the Auglaize River Sewer District.
Commissioners also met with Dan Foust and Jeremy Kosch of the county’s soil and water conservation office which will be handling the district’s operations and maintenance program. Since the district — located in Defiance and Paulding counties along the Auglaize River — was formed some years ago Defiance County’s wastewater department has contracted with Paulding County.
A memorandum of understanding to be signed by the soil and water office for a maintenance agreement will be prepared by Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
In other business, commissioners:
• learned from Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman that her court received drug court certification. Grant funding will be made available for this purpose in the next couple months, she informed commissioners.
• passed two resolutions amending or modifying the county’s annual appropriations by $3,681.29
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with several companies (Lafarge and Stoneco, Inc.) for the purchase of aggregate stone.
• passed a resolution approving the appointment of Jason Thornell and the reappointment of Konnie Gerber to the Paulding County Hospital board. Both are six-year terms.
• met with the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser, who updated commissioners on the McDonald Pike office complex remodel project.
