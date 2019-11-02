ECHO program
Photo courtesy of Four County

Defiance’s St. John Lutheran School eighth-graders participated in Exploring Careers Hands On for Eighth Graders (ECHO) held at Four County Career Center recently. Career explorers from the career center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the eighth-graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the health careers lab are eighth-grader Max Green (right) and Four County student Jacob Bennett, Defiance.

