ECHO program
Photo courtesy of Four County

Ayersville eighth-graders recently participated in Exploring Careers Hands On for Eighth-Graders (ECHO), held at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the eighth-graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the diesel mechanics lab are were eighth-graders Ethan Courtaway (left) and Brady Clark (center), with Career Explorer Luke Pahl.

Load comments