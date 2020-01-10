Fairview ECHO
Photo courtesy of FCCC

Fairview eighth-graders recently participated in Exploring Careers Hands On for Eighth-Graders (ECHO) held at Four County Career Center. Career explorers from the career center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the eighth-graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future. Shown in the automotive technologies lab are, from left, career explorer Macy Driskill with Fairview eighth-graders Tegan Kennedy, Jesse McCreery and Aspen Brubaker. ECHO is made available to all eighth-graders in the four-county area.

