A leaky water line held up traffic on Defiance's eastside for the past few days, but appears to have been fixed.
According to Defiance City Hall's director of service, Rob Cereghin, concrete was poured early Tuesday afternoon in the repair area on East Second Street after the leakage was repaired. The street's two westbound lanes that were shut down for the work were expected to reopen Wednesday.
Leaks were discovered in a three-fourth inch plastic service line beneath East Second, just east of Island Park Avenue. Repairs necessitated directional boring beneath the street by a local contractor, Cereghin indicated.
City crews excavated a spot in the two westbound lanes of East Second Street to make room for the work. The boring needed to reach the south side of East Second due to the line's connection to a 12-inch plastic water main, according to Cereghin.
This work caused the city to block the westbound lanes and reduce westbound traffic to East Second's turn lane in recent days.
As the leakage was in a small service line to a house along East Second, no major damage was noticed, Cereghin noted. He said leakage was first detected when water seeped through pavement cracks and ran along the curb.
Water service was not interrupted during the repair effort, according to Cereghin.
The project was delayed some due to initial efforts to locate the leakage and determine whether the problem was on private property or public property, according to Mayor Mike McCann. Officials discovered one leak on private property and another on public right-of-way beneath street, he explained.
The line was patched rather than replaced, McCann indicated.
