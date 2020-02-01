Defiance’s new Maumee River crossing on Clinton Street — known as the Purple Heart Bridge — has been open for nearly two months, but some side work continues.
The bridge opened with a ceremony on Dec. 2 after the crossing was closed for more than nine months, with adjacent street connections remaining closed.
East River Drive, just east of the bridge, isn’t expected to open until early spring, according to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project engineer Bashar Kanouh. The same can be said for Fort Street on both sides of the bridge. But both are only closed for a short distance.
For example, access to East River Drive is possible from East High Street, and motorists also can access Pontiac Park — visible from the bridge — by approaching from the east. Meanwhile, Fort Street is closed from Clinton to Wayne Avenue.
West Fort Street — just a short street west of the bridge along the Maumee River bank — was used as a staging area for construction equipment. It remains closed to the public and will be resurfaced before being put back to public use this spring.
During the past month, construction crews removed a stone causeway in the river, on the south side of the bridge. This was used to provide workers with access to build the bridge.
They’ve now begun removing the causeway in the river on the north side of the bridge, a project that is expected to take about a month, according to Kanouh.
The rock used for the causeway is being transported to property east of Defiance’s General Motors plant where a stone access road is being built just north of Ohio 281.
Kanouh said that arrangement was negotiated between the contractor and the property owner, and has nothing to do with ODOT.
Elsewhere, sidewalks on River Road still need to be completed, along with a concrete drive for Circle K gas station, seeding and tree planting.
Asked when the project will be 100% complete, Kanouh said near the end of May or June.
Two months after its full opening to the public, the bridge has functioned as intended with no issues, according to Kanouh.
“We’ve heard a lot of positive comments from the public,” he said.
The $8.3 million project was undertaken by Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County.
