Earn certificates

Four County Career Center’s Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology students Summer Collins, Ayersville, and Alex Rinck, Bryan, recently received certificates for completing certified education robot training on the FANUC Robotics Material Handling program software. Training took place in conjunction with Northwest State Community College, under the direction of Tom Bowers, FANUC certified instructor. Tim Armitage is the Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology instructor at the career center.

