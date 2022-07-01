Early voting begins next week in Ohio for what is expected to be a limited Aug. 2 primary in many locations.
Many Defiance County voters will join their counterparts in Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties in helping decide three contested races — two for state central committee seats and one for the 82nd Ohio House District.
The latter brings the most attention with Ted Penner of rural Defiance — an attorney and Noble Township fiscal officer — running against Roy Klopfenstein of Payne, a Paulding County commissioner, for the Republican Party nomination.
The winner on Aug. 2 will face Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert in the November general election with a two-year term in the Ohio Statehouse beginning in January at stake. Markward is unopposed for her party's nomination.
Beginning in 2023, the 82nd District will consist of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties along with the majority of Defiance County's townships. However, the northern five townships (Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington) will be part of the 81st District.
Until the end of the year, the 82nd — now held by Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance who made an unsuccessful run in May for the U.S. 9th District federal seat — includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
Also being decided on Aug. 2 are elections for Ohio seats on the Republican and Democratic parties' central committees.
Seats are open for both a man and woman position for each party in Ohio's 1st Senate District. Each of Ohio's 33 Senate districts has a male and female position on the central committee that will be decided, and one has a local candidate.
Charles Bakle of Defiance is a candidate for the Democratic Party central committee seat along with Andrew VanHorn.
That party's woman seat has only one candidate, Eve Gray.
On the Republican side, the candidates for the man's seat are Robert Campbell, James Horton and Tony Schroeder while the woman candidates are Gina Campbell, LuAnne Cooke and Haydee Sadler.
Two other local candidates also are subject to the Aug. 2 primary, but they are unopposed. They are Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon for the 1st Senate District seat and Republican James Hoops of Napoleon for Ohio's 81st House District.
Neither are opposed in the primary, and Democrats do not have a candidate in either race.
The primary had been postponed from May due to controversy over the selection of new state Senate and House districts. Drawn up by the Republican-controlled state redistricting commission, new district maps had been rejected several times by the Ohio Supreme Court following a legal challenge.
However, a federal court intervened and settled on one of the maps for this election.
Turnout among Defiance County voters in the May primary was just 26%, but the county's board of elections director, Tonya Wichman, predicted even lower on Aug. 2.
"If we hit 10% I'd be surprised," she said, noting that, in addition to a typical reduced turnout for a primary, many people might be vacationing.
The deadline to register for the Aug. 2 primary is 9 p.m. on July 5.
Thereafter, early in-person voting hours — which are uniform across each Ohio county — are as follows:
• Wednesday-Friday (July 6-8), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• July 11-15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• July 18-22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• July 25-29, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• July 30, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• July 31, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
• Aug. 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Voters also can request an absentee ballot that they can return via mail, but they must be postmarked by Aug. 1.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Election Day (Aug. 2).
