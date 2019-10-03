Early voting opportunities in Ohio for the Nov. 5 election begin next week.
As in recent years, voting hours are uniform throughout the state.
Voters have a couple options to cast their ballots early, beginning Tuesday. They can contact their county board of elections and have a ballot sent to them in the regular mail or by email. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 4.
Or, they can vote in-person at their county board of elections office.
In-office voting hours next week are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, followed by 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday during the weeks of Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. Hours for the week of Oct. 28 will be 8-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The final three days of early in-office voting will be Saturday, Nov. 2 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), Sunday, Nov. 3 (1-5 p.m.) and Monday, Nov. 4, (8 a.m.- 2 p.m.).
Polls throughout each Ohio county will then be open on Election Day (Nov. 5) from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
All early votes will be counted on election night and included in the final, unofficial total, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. The results will be certified by county boards of election at a later date while provisional ballots — those cast where a person’s address has changed and needs to be verified — will be counted later as well.
Wichman noted that in-office voting at the board of elections is virtually the same as casting a ballot in a polling station. Several voting machines will be set up for the purpose.
Approximately 1,000 voters took advantage of early voting in November 2017, or about 11 percent of the 8,995 who voted in that election, according to Wichman. She said Defiance County has 25,250 registered voters as of Wednesday morning.
“(Early voting) gives them a nice opportunity,” she said. “If they’re going to be out of town they can still vote like everyone else.”
The upcoming election will be the first in which Defiance County’s new voting machines — purchased from the firm RBM — will be used exclusively. The machines were deployed in the Hicksville primary in May.
The last day to register for the Nov. 5 election is Monday. Prospective voters have until 9 p.m. Monday to place their names on county election rolls.
