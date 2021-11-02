Early voting has been underway in Ohio since Oct. 5, either by mail or in-person at county boards of elections.
As Election Day arrives, here’s how much early voting occurred in area counties as of Monday:
Defiance
Defiance County’s board of elections office mailed or delivered 389 early ballots by Monday morning while 1,226 had cast ballots in the office, according to Director Tonya Wichman. The county has about 26,400 registered voters.
“It is about average for an odd-year election,” she stated. “Turnout in our even years is always much higher, even though we are electing local officials and these elections are also very important.”
Fulton
WAUSEON — Early votes cast here totaled 929 as of Monday morning, according to Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders.
This includes 692 in-office voters.
The total is 193 lower than the comparable 2017 election when the same local offices were on the ballot, along with two state issues, according to Gilders. The figure is 374 higher than the 2013 total when no state issues were being decided.
“I would say we are at an average number of absentee (early ballots) for this type of election based on the current absentee trend,” explained Gilders.
Henry
NAPOLEON — The early vote total here was about 690 as of Monday morning, noted Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer.
Some 490 were in-office voters.
“This is typical for a smaller election,” she stated. “We have seen an increase in vote by mail since last year’s elections.”
Paulding
PAULDING — The Paulding County Board of Elections reported late Monday afternoon that it received 683 requests for early ballots, including 501 who voted in-person.
Director Brenda Crawford characterized this as a “slow election as far as early voting.”
Putnam
OTTAWA — Putnam County’s early vote total was 751 as of Monday morning, noted the board of elections here.
“It is comparable to an off-year election with no state issues on,” noted Becky Hermiller, deputy director.
Williams
BRYAN — The Monday morning early-vote total in Williams County was 977, according to Williams County Board of Elections Director A.J. Nowaczyk.
This included 745 who voted in the office and 232 who returned ballots in the mail, he indicated. The number who requested mail-in ballots was up by 65 from 2019, according to Nowaczyk.
