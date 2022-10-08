Early voting in Ohio will get underway for most people on Wednesday with mail-in and in-person options available.
Unregistered voters also have a few more days to register for the Nov. 8 general election; the last day for that is Tuesday. Address changes, name changes and new registrations are subject to the deadline.
Defiance County’s board of elections office at 1300 E. Second St. plans to remain open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Director Tonya Wichman. The office phone number for questions about registration is 419-782-8543.
Voters throughout Ohio have the option of requesting an absentee ballot from their respective county board of elections, and send the completed ballot back before the election on Nov. 8. (The ballot would need to be postmarked no later than Nov. 7 — the day before the Nov. 8 election).
Voters also can vote in-person at their county boards of elections during hours between Wednesday and Nov. 7 that are uniformly scheduled across Ohio (see below).
Wichman noted that in Defiance County’s case that “normally” the board of elections office at 1300 E. Second St. has “six machines set up for early voting, but with a larger expected turnout and longer ballot we will move to eight.”
She is expecting a “decent” turnout for this election with state offices on the ballot along with a congressional race and local contested Statehouse campaign. No local political races are on the ballot in Defiance County, but there are a few issues.
Wichman noted during a similar election in 2018 — when state races were also on the ballot — in-office early voting totaled 2,481 while 2,068 voted by mail, nursing home or military.
“We have already had requests for almost 1,700 ballots to go out on Oct. 12 (Wednesday),” she explained. “We are preparing for a decent turnout of early voting as elections in general are a very hot topic for many groups and organizations.
“This is a larger ballot than we usually have,” Wichman added. “We would recommend reviewing your ballots before heading out to vote so we can make voting for everyone as efficient as possible. Ballots are available for review on our website or at our office for those who would like to look over their options and do their research ahead of time. It is the quickest process to have your ID out and ready for our staff to scan at check in.”
After early voting concludes on Nov. 7, the majority of voters will go to the polls on Election Day which this year is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Asked how the effort to secure enough polls workers for Nov. 8 is going, Wichman explained Wednesday morning: “The poll worker situation is pretty fluid every election. We have last-minute changes right up to the night before the elections. We give first option to working to our regular poll workers as it helps to have experience when training for the election. We have a list we are going through right now, and need about seven more around the county.
“We prefer to schedule staff that is willing to work all elections, not just general elections on even number years as some request,” she continued. “We divide our poll workers evenly in bi-partisan teams so while there may be an opening at one location it may not be open to one or other party. We are always looking for backup PEOs to train, especially during the colder months where people could come down with the flu or other illnesses.”
Early voting hours this year at every Ohio county board of elections are as follows:
• Wednesday-Friday (Oct. 12-14), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 17-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 24-28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 29 (Saturday), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Nov. 5 (Saturday), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nov. 6 (Sunday), 1-5 p.m.
• Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
