Ohio’s county boards of elections are gearing up for early voting in the March 17 primary.
The early option will begin next week in all 88 Ohio counties with uniform in-office hours across the state.
The primary is scheduled in March because of the presidential election in November. Ohio’s political party primaries normally occur in May, but are moved up to March every four years.
The first day of early voting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 19, one day after the voter registration deadline for the primary expires. To handle last-minute registrations, county boards of elections will remain open until 9 p.m. Feb. 18.
Voters who wish to make their choices early have some options.
One is to request an absentee ballot by contacting the county boards of elections in which the requesting voter lives.
The ballots will be sent to voters via regular mail, and can be returned to the board of elections in the same manner, but they must be postmarked by March 16 (the day before the primary). Absentee ballots also can be dropped off at the board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day (March 17).
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot by mail is noon March 14.
”We’ll start mailing absentees the same day we start early voting (Feb. 19),” said Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
The other early option for registered voters is to cast their ballots at their appropriate board of elections. Early in-office voting hours statewide will be:
• Feb. 19-21 (Wednesday-Friday), Feb. 24-28 (Monday-Friday) and March 2-6 (Monday-Friday), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• March 7 (Saturday), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• March 9-13 (Monday-Friday), 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• March 14 (Saturday), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• March 15 (Sunday), 1-5 p.m.
• March 16 (Monday), 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wichman reminds voters that “they need to chose which ballot they want in the primary.
A lot of people don’t understand that. If you choose a Republican Party ballot (or Democratic Party ballot) that’s how you choose what party you are in Ohio.”
However, voters in specific precincts where issues are being decided don’t have to choose a partisan ballot, according to Wichman. They can vote only on the issues without declaring party allegiance.
“You can choose to just vote an issues-only ballot,” she said, adding but “only if there is an issue (or issues) in their precinct.”
In Defiance County, this will apply in Hicksville (where a hospital tax levy and liquor sales option are on the March 17 ballot) and the Ayersville Local School District (where a tax levy will be decided).
Following the primary, county officials will begin preparing for the November election which figures to be busy with a high turnout due to the presidential campaign.
Voter registration for the Nov. 3 election will be Oct. 5, with early voting beginning Oct. 6.
