Early voting will get underway Tuesday in all of Ohio's 88 counties.
Technically, voting for the Nov. 2 election has begun already. Military and overseas absentee ballots could be cast beginning Sept. 17.
But it's Tuesday when early voting — either by mail-in ballot or in person — begins in earnest. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 1.
From Tuesday — and running right up to Election Day — county election boards will begin extending early balloting to all registered voters.
Early voters will have the following timeframes available to cast their ballots at their respective county board of elections office:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Oct. 5-8, Oct. 12-15 and Oct. 18-22.
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. from Oct. 25-29.
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
• 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Voters may be asked to observe social distancing and mask requests concerning the coronavirus situation.
"We are requesting that voter wear a mask and social distance for the safety of others," said Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. "We encourage people to review their ballots before they come out so they know what they are voting on."
Although Defiance County's polling stations are "pretty well covered" for the Nov. 2 vote, she said her office is still looking for poll workers on that day. Interested persons can call the board of elections at 419-782-2906.
The locations of area boards of elections offices by county, where early voting will take place, are:
• Defiance, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance
• Fulton, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon
• Henry, 1827 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon
• Paulding, 105 E. Perry St., Paulding
• Putnam, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Ottawa
• Williams, 1425 E. High St., Bryan
Unregistered voters will have until 9 p.m. Monday to become registered before voting gets started Tuesday.
