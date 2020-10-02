Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is set to begin Tuesday in all 88 Ohio counties.
This will give voters the option of casting their ballots at their respective county board of elections office during the following hours and on the dates listed below:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Oct. 6-9 and Oct. 12-16.
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. from Oct. 19-23.
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
• 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 1.
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. from Oct. 26-30.
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The locations of area boards of elections offices by county, where early voting will take place, are:
• Defiance, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance
• Fulton, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon
• Henry, 1827 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon
• Paulding, 105 E. Perry St., Paulding
• Putnam, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Ottawa
• Williams, 1425 E. High St., Bryan
Voters are expected to wear a facial covering to their respective board of elections office due to the coronavirus situation, and certain social distancing measures will be in place. Curbside voting opportunities will be available as well while officials can provide masks and hand sanitizer.
Some elections officials encourage voters to anticipate lines when voting at their board of elections office.
"Please consider the time that you will be coming to the office to vote," stated Paulding County Board of Elections Director Brenda Crawford, who requested that voters bring their own writing pens. "There may be lines when the office opens at 8 a.m., and at the lunch hour. Also, please be aware of the sign at the entrance door of a maximum occupancy of the number of people in the office."
Commented Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders: "We will be asking voters to line up on our front sidewalk and enter through the side door at the east side of the building. This will help us facilitate physical distance as voters enter the building. From there, we will have each voter check in and then proceed to casting their ballot."
Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer asked voters to "please be prepared to wait outside until a machine is available."
Another early voting option is absentee balloting.
Voters exercising this option must complete an application to verify their identity, and can send these back to their respective board of elections office via the mail, or deposit them at their county's election dropbox (at the above locations).
Ballots will be sent out to voters who correctly completed an application beginning Tuesday, when early voting begins.
"We encourage anyone who needs to drop off an application or return a ballot to use our secure dropbox at the front of the building," commented Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. "It is monitored 24 hours a day and emptied seven days a week by a bipartisan team."
The absentee ballot application process has been underway for weeks, with elections officials in the six local counties receiving more than 23,000 requests collectively.
Wichman reported that her office had received 4,629 applications as of Wednesday afternoon while Henry County's total stood at about 3,200 on Thursday and Paulding County's number was 2,020 on Tuesday, according to officials from the latter two counties.
Elsewhere, Fulton County's application total was 4,776 as of Tuesday while Putnam County's number on that day was around 4,500 and Williams County received 4,140 requests as of Thursday, the respective elections officials informed The Crescent-News.
Wichman stressed that "Ohio elections officials across the state are working tirelessly to ensure a safe and secure election for everyone no matter how you choose to vote. If you hear something on the news or social media please feel free to verify it with our office as we would rather our voters go to the source than be misinformed."
The Defiance County Board of Elections can be reached by phone at 419-782-8543 or via email at defiance@ohiosos.gov.
Williams County Board of Elections Director A.J. Nowacyzk remarked that "I think early voting in person, and by mail is fantastic. It is a safe and secure process. With everything going on in the country, this is a great way to safely vote, and ensure your vote gets counted. It could also help avoid longer-than-normal lines on Election Day due to social distance guidelines. Our poll worker safety is the highest concern to us. We are taking precautions to ensure their safety."
The votes of those who cast ballots in-person early will be included in the Election Day (Nov. 3) totals as will be absentee ballots arriving in the mail.
