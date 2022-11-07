Early voting — ongoing in Ohio since Oct. 12 — has been brisk in area counties.
Thousands already had cast ballots as of Monday morning, according to local board of elections officials.
Defiance County's early vote totaled 20% of the county's registered voters (26,250 in the August primary), noted Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman.
She informed The Crescent-News that 3,456 voters cast ballots in-person at the board of elections through Sunday night; the remainder are voting via mail.
Comparing the last similar election (2018) — when many of the same state offices were on the ballot — Wichman said this year's early turnout is higher. The in-person total was 2,481 for that election, she noted.
But it's about the same as 2012, a presidential election.
"I believe there is a much stronger push by parties and candidates to vote in this election," she explained. "The climate of elections has drastically changed for voters and very much for election offices in the past few years. There is a tremendous amount of conversation throughout news media, social media and organizations regarding elections. We hope it does encourage voters to use the opportunity to cast a vote for their candidates and issues."
Defiance County voter in turnout in the last election held — in August when not many offices were on the ballot — was just 8.3%.
The Henry County in-person vote total through late Monday morning exceeded 2,000 while 1,495 requested a ballot in the mail.
Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer reported that this is "ahead of where we were in 2018," although she isn't sure whether the numbers are record-setting.
Paulding County's early vote total numbered 1,032 mails, 1,463 in office through Sunday.
"It was a little bit more than we thought, but it's good," said Paulding County Board of Elections. "It's been nice to see everyone coming out and voting.
