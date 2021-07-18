NAPOLEON — An early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash here claimed the life of a Napoleon man.
According to a press release issued by the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, they are investigating the fatal crash which occurred at approximately 12:12 a.m. Saturday on Ohio 108 at Clinton Street in downtown Napoleon.
The press release stated that a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Shane Pullen, 40, Napoleon, was southbound on Ohio 108 when Pullen went off the left side of the road striking a curb and light pole. The pickup truck then struck another light pole.
Pullen was transported by ground ambulance to Henry County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Two minor children were also transported for non-life threatening injuries. Safety belts and child restraints were not in use.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Napoleon Police Department and the Napoleon Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.