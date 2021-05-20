STRYKER—The Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol has reported that Thursday at approximately 8 a.m., on County Road C near County Road 18 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, two people were injured in a one car accident.
Lieutenant Rustun Schack, commander at the Defiance Post, says that a 1985 Dodge pickup, driven by Bryant A. Wehri, 19, Edgerton, eastbound on County Road C traveled off the south side of the roadway. Wehri over corrected and went off the north side of the roadway, into a field where it overturned and came to a rest.
A passenger, Jacinda M. Littin, 19, Bryan, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported by St. Vincent's Life Flight to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Wehri was transported to the Community Hospital in Bryan.
Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Fire Department, and William's County EMS.
The crash remains under investigation, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants always to wear a safety belt, and never to drive distracted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.