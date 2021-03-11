If early indications are a sign, Defiance’s newest park facilities will be very popular this year.
With temperatures rising above 60 degrees earlier this week, many residents visited two facilities in particular, according to Rob Cereghin, the City of Defiance’s director of service.
One was Eastside Park, between Karnes and Ottawa avenues; the other was the city’s reservoir property where walking trails are proving popular.
Cereghin noted that Eastside Park’s vehicle lot was full on Tuesday.
“You couldn’t get in the parking lot — it was that packed,” he said during an interview Wednesday. “There were people in the shelterhouse having a picnic, there must have been 25 kids in the playground area, kids were on the basketball court. I could not believe how packed it was.
“It’s being used,” he added. “That park is great looking. I’m so proud of that park and the way people are taking advantage of getting over there and using it. It’s good to see.”
Until recently, Eastside Park had been privately owned, and was known as “Compo Park” before being purchased by the city.
New playground equipment and a shelterhouse were installed last year while the basketball court was updated.
A large new sign noting the park’s name — the same as signs in each of the city’s other major parks — also has been added adjacent to Karnes Avenue, which itself was rebuilt last year. And an asphalt walking path that connects Karnes and Ottawa, and travels through the park, has opened.
Grant funds helped the city complete some of the work, but the upgrade there is not yet complete.
The city has contracted with the firm DuraEdge, to reconfigure the ballfield, located on the park’s north end. The field will be turned 180 degrees with a new orientation, according to the city.
But Eastside Park hasn’t been the only city parks facility busy this week. Walking paths at the reservoir property located along Quality Drive and South Jackson Avenue (Canal Road) continue to be popular.
Quoting one of his employees who lives near the reservoir, Cereghin said 25 cars were counted Tuesday in the parking areas along Quality Drive. Vehicles can park east of the street in a small lot by the reservoir, or in a bigger lot west of Quality Drive, next to the Bark N Run Dog Park.
Walkers have the option of an asphalt pathway that goes around the bottom of the reservoir and continues onto a boardwalk through an adjacent wooded area. Or they can walk around the top of the reservoir on a stone pathway.
While people already are using the parks, the upcoming “Clean Up Your Parks Day” — scheduled for April 10 — is considered by Cereghin and city officials as the kickoff to the season. This is an opportunity for the city to team with volunteers and others in all city parks to remove trash, leaves and limbs while giving them a general sprucing up.
Thereafter, the city plans to open both of its water facilities this year.
While the Bronson Park splash pad will open on May 1 — similar to last year — Kingsbury Park’s swimming pool is expected to follow in early June. That wasn’t the case last year as the coronavirus situation closed the pool, but Ceregin told The Crescent-News this week that he intends to open it.
“As far as I know I’m committed to opening it,” he said.
As for the parks season generally, Cereghin stated: “I’m really anxious to get with it this year with people coming off this COVID situation — just to see how busy we get. ... I think people are going to get out and we’re going to be very busy.”
