eagles donation photo
Photo courtesy of city of Defiance

Defiance Mayor Mike McCann (left) recently accepted a $30,000 check from Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 president Bob Gutman (second from left), representing the last installment of pledges to the city’s Bronson Park splash pad facility. The splash pad was built with a combination of private and public money. Also pictured are Mandy Kissner (second from right) and Katie Groff, committee members who assisted with fundraising.

