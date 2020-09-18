Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
Fort Defiance Humane Society board member Randy Deniston (left) is pictured with Bob Gutman, president of the Defiance Eagles, after the Eagles donated $10,000 to the agency for its fall golf outing know as the Fall Furry Fairway Frenzy. Due to cancellation of several fundraisers this year, the humane society is holding a second golf outing on Oct. 17 at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance. The first outing was held in July. Deniston is organizing the event for the humane society board.
