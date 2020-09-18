eagles donation photo

Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Fort Defiance Humane Society board member Randy Deniston (left) is pictured with Bob Gutman, president of the Defiance Eagles, after the Eagles donated $10,000 to the agency for its fall golf outing know as the Fall Furry Fairway Frenzy. Due to cancellation of several fundraisers this year, the humane society is holding a second golf outing on Oct. 17 at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance. The first outing was held in July. Deniston is organizing the event for the humane society board.

Load comments