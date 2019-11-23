Eagle Scout

Reagan Polasek, 17, completed part of his Eagle Scout advancement with Troop 75 of St. John Lutheran Church. With the help of troop members, he installed a flagpole and flag, as well as shelving for awards at the Jewell Fire Department. The project was supported by several area businesses, including Batt and Stevens Body Shop, Jewell Grain and Zachrich Construction. Polasek is the son of Ben and Susan Polasek and a senior at Tinora High School. Here, he stands in front of the flag pole, along with members of the Jewell Fire Department.

Load comments