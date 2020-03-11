The cast and crew of the Defiance Young People’s Theater Guild put on the final touches for the spring play “Fairy Tale Misfits.” Preparing for one of the final dress rehearsals are, back left to right: Megan Williams as Ellie Rosewood, Brock McDowell as Groundhog; Lucas Stein as Mac the Dwarf; Elliot Bauer as the Accordion; and Carrey Badenhop as Jacqueline the Giant Slayer. Seated is Emma Tackett as Miss Rosewood. The cast and crew of 25 have performances at 8 p.m. March 19 and 7:30 p.m. March 20-21 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Wayne Avenue, Defiance. Admission is $5 at the doors, which open a half hour before showtimes.
Breaking News
DYPTG to put on spring play
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.