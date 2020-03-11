DYPTG plans spring play planned

The cast and crew of the Defiance Young People’s Theater Guild put on the final touches for the spring play “Fairy Tale Misfits.” Preparing for one of the final dress rehearsals are, back left to right: Megan Williams as Ellie Rosewood, Brock McDowell as Groundhog; Lucas Stein as Mac the Dwarf; Elliot Bauer as the Accordion; and Carrey Badenhop as Jacqueline the Giant Slayer. Seated is Emma Tackett as Miss Rosewood. The cast and crew of 25 have performances at 8 p.m. March 19 and 7:30 p.m. March 20-21 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Wayne Avenue, Defiance. Admission is $5 at the doors, which open a half hour before showtimes.

Load comments