NAPOLEON — A new council member was sworn in during Monday night’s meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
Ross Durham, who had filed to run for a council seat and will appear on today’s ballot, was appointed to fill Jeff Comadoll’s seat. Comadoll took the seat of long-time Councilman Travis Sheaffer, who recently resigned to focus on completing his doctoral degree.
Durham, originally from Conway, Ark., moved to Napoleon with his wife and family in 2017. They have three daughters.
“People have asked me why I want to be a member of city council, and to me it’s simply a matter of public service,” Durham said. “I’m proud to live in Napoleon and I want to give something back to the city.”
The newest councilman said that considering his wife hails from Napoleon, their choice of where to call home was “a no-brainer.”
“I’ve lived a lot of different places, and coming to Napoleon I was able to really see the sense of community and feel the pride in where you live for the first time in my life,” Durham said. “So I want to give back ... I’m eager to learn; I’m willing to listen to all the citizens.”
Durham would have filled Comadoll’s seat, as Comadoll had previously stated he didn’t plan to re-run. However, Comadoll opted to remain on council in the wake of Sheaffer’s departure.
In other business, council accepted Vernon Nagel’s $1.166 million bid to complete the third phase of improvements to Park Street.
It was the lowest bid council received for the project, which city manager Joel Mazur said is expected to begin with underground work this winter, and wrap up in the spring or early summer.
The project estimate was $1.125 million.
Council also voted to repeal several city gun ordinances, in response to changes made by the state legislature.
“The effect of this state change is going to be that municipalities will have to make a decision whether to keep in place a number of ordinances they have to prohibit the discharge of firearms, hunting and to prohibit other activities within city limits,” said law director Billy Harmon. “As it reads now, in my opinion we will have to repeal a number of ordinances that prohibit certain activities with regards to firearms in the city.”
As such, Harmon recommended council repeal sections of city ordinances that “run afoul” of state law — which council voted to do.
Harmon said he knows of a number of municipalities who chose to keep their local laws on the books, and fight any lawsuits that may arise.
“We’re going to get our local ordinances out of the way,” Harmon said. “The state legislature has made it very clear that’s what they want.”
State statute still prohibits the discharge of firearms near certain premises, such as schools.
“The discharge of a firearm within the municipality is something that was just very clear, a clear line for everybody,” Harmon said. “So, are people going to be out there running around guessing at how far away they are from certain things before they fire at, I don’t know, a rabbit? I sure hope not,” Harmon said.
Also on Monday, city council:
• passed an ordinance approving the execution of an Efficiency Smart schedule with American Municipal Power Inc.
• passed an ordinance raising shelter house rates by $5 at Ritter Park, Wayne Park and the Rotary-Lions Community Center, and an extra $10 at the community center for certain timeframes.
• passed a resolution approving a collective bargaining agreement between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local AFL-CIO 3859 which calls for 2.5% pay increases each year for three years, plus an increase in the allowance for outerwear.
• passed a resolution continuing the employee wellness program instituted last year. Employees and spouses who do not complete a wellness check by Nov. 30 will have a $50 monthly surcharge added to their premium.
• heard an investment update from Eileen Stanic of Meeder Investment Management. The city’s investment portfolio is at $21.1 million, with a current yield of 1.97%, up from 1.74% one year ago.
• directed Harmon to draft legislation to bid out the demolition of the city’s pool and its bathhouse, which are being replaced. The original engineer’s estimate for the work was $250,000, Mazur said, adding that has since been reduced to $220,000.
• tabled the appointment of an Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) representative until council’s next meeting. Sheaffer had served in the role prior to his resignation.
• heard from Mazur that the bid to replace digester covers at the wastewater treatment plan came back at $713,000. City council then directed Harmon to draft legislation pertaining to the project, as it was not part of the city’s master bid ordinance.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development and pending litigation. No related action was taken.
