Duo Kalysta will perform at the Stroede classical concert series on March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Brought together by a collaboration at McGill University in 2012, flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere immediately realized their musical chemistry on stage, as well as their mutual passion for performing chamber music. Since then Duo Kalysta has been sharing with audiences throughout Canada. Their debut album, Origins, was released on the Leaf Music label in September 2019, and was named one of the “20 Favorite Canadian Classical Albums of 2019” by CBC Music.
Recent performance highlights include concerts during the Kincardine Summer Music Festival, Jeunesses Musicales Canada’s Happy Hour series, the Pontiac Enchanté Festival and an artistic residency at the Banff Centre. Duo Kalysta is also devoted to sharing their music outside of the traditional concert hall boundaries in classrooms, cafés, as well as through various media platforms. They have completed several video recording projects, most notably a set of 11 music videos produced by Mécénat Musica Vidéo, each of which is set in an unconventional location.
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and in memory of Leonard Myers and Dr. Judith Kovacs. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is proud to be supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
Tickets for Sunday at the Stroede are $15, available at the door. To order tickets in advance, visit www.defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
All events are subject to COVID guidelines. Masks are recommended. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org. You can sign up for the DCCC newsletter on the group’s website.
