Long vacant and on the market, a property along a prominent street in Defiance has sold with a new destiny as a coffee and donut shop.
Actually, the building at 1119 Ralston Ave. on Defiance's northwest side — across from ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and once home to a gas station — will be turn down. In its place will be built a Dunkin Donuts shop, according to the realtor (Greg Kehnast of Northwest Real Estate) who handled the transaction for the owner (Bipin Patel).
The property and its tiny building had been on the market for years without success. Kehnast told The Crescent-News, for example, that it's been listed since 2018.
And for years before that the site has been vacant.
"We're excited about Dunkin Donuts," said Mayor Mike McCann. "I know a lot of people that like Dunkin Donuts coffee."
As for the location next to one of the busy entrances into Defiance, the mayor is pleased to see new development.
"That spot is one that many, many people have looked at but could never make it work for what they wanted to do, so were certainly excited its going to be filled by a quality company," he said.
Kehnast could not say when the project will get underway, but explained that the building will be removed and a new Dunkin Donuts franchise put up in its place.
According to Kehnast, Patel also is planning to turned the former Big Boy Restaurant on Napoleon's Scott Street into a Dunkin Donuts franchise there as well following renovation work.
