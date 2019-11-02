The Defiance Community Cultural Council will present a performance of Duke Otherwise at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. As part of the Young Audience Series, this performance is free and open to the public.
Using a combination of clever songs and unique showmanship, Duke Otherwise tries to engage children of all ages. From Madison, Wis., he has been entertaining for many years with his guitar, tap shoes and distinct singing voice. Duke has performed throughout the nation and done some international touring.
The Young Audience Series is presented through the generosity of sponsors: Rotary Club of Defiance, Defiance Public Library System, Friends of the Defiance Public Library and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094.
For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
