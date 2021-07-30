NAPOLEON — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join state legislators and officials next week with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to honor Rear Adm. Alene Duerk, the first woman to reach flag rank in the U.S. Navy.
The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Henry County fairgrounds, 821 S. Perry St., Napoleon.
Husted, along with Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon; Rep. Jim Hoops, R-Napoleon; ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, and ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley will designate Ohio Route 108 throughout Henry County in honor of Adm. Duerk. The signage will be unveiled at the event.
A native of Defiance, Duerk graduated from Holgate High School in 1938 and was promoted to the position of rear admiral in the United States Navy in 1972. She died in 2018.
The signage bearing Rear Adm. Duerk's name will be placed at each end of the county on Ohio Route 108.
The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 approving of the road designation in Duerk's honor.
The same bill also approved the naming of a portion of Ohio Route 65 in honor of Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg of the McClure area. He died in a plane crash in Iraq in 2007.
