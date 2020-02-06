A fundraiser for Conquer Childhood Cancer Now (CCCN) will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 14 at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St., with a Dueling Pianos event, featuring Andrew Varner.
All profits will benefit CCCN, a local non-profit organization that helps families with a child that has a serious or terminal illness.
Tickets are $35, which covers the cost of a catered meal of baked spaghetti, chicken fettuccine and dessert. There also will be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a live auction of children’s art work.
For tickets, call Tonya at 419-789-3852 or Patty at 419-576-7021.
